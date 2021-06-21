What a fantastic edition of WTMJ Nights tonight! We open the program with the newest movie to grace theaters everywhere; Pig. It stars Nicholas Cage and his truffle pig who is stolen. Yes, his truffle pig, is stolen. The trailer is even better and we play it for you, and break it down best we can. Following a breakdown of ‘Pig’ we get into our daily Chief Morales clock countdown. We also get the answer to a particular Washington Post article that poses the question: What way of American Life has gone away that is leaving us more lonely? Hugs? Handshakes? Face to face communication? Find out the answer plus a lot more laughs and fun on tonight’s edition of WTMJ Nights!

