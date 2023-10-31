Billy Schultz is a naughty kid, and Santa Claus wants to make him pay!

The Wisconsin’s Morning News ‘2023 Halloween Radio Show’ is here.

This year’s show was produced by Greg Hill and written by 12-year-old Erik Bilstad. Erik wrote the story for his 7th Grade English Class.

Be warned. This Halloween Radio show is not for the faint of heart!

Here is what Erik’s 7th grade teacher had to say:

“Erik, I am well pleased with the solid substance and tight organization. You obviously spent considerable time on the project. The gratuitous violence, though, is inappropriate and in very bad taste. You need to exercise more discretion. Violence is a part of life, I’m afraid, but graphic, avoidable violence to children and to Santa Claus shows poor judgement.”

SANTA CLAUS features WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano, Erik Bilstad, Frank Monroe, Debbie Lazaga, Adam Roberts, Sam Butzen, Brynn Bilstad, and Greg Hill.

This is Wisconsin’s Morning News’ second annual Halloween radio show.

