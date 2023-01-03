99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on.

If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by the athletic training team from both squads treating Damar Hamlin. The hand signals and communications were clear from what I could tell.

I want to recognize both on-field training staffs, as their swift actions have given Hamlin a chance to survive.

For the Bills: Nate Breske, Denny Kellington, and Tabani Richards. For the Bengals, Matt Summers, Dan Willen, Michael Houk, and Roberto Cardona.

What were those actions? CPR and utilizing an AED, two things that anyone can learn to do in case of an emergency. A recent American Heart Association study revealed only 4 in 10 Americans feel confident to administer CPR if needed in an emergency. even hits home, last week in Franklin a nurse saved the day at a pickleball court.

Perhaps we can learn from the events on the field from the trained professionals, to be ready if the moment ever falls on our doorstep.

Also, one note to make you smile. Damar Hamlin’s foundation, Chasing M’s, just finished his 3rd annual toy drive with the goal of $2,500 raised. Donations on his gofundme page have surpassed $3.5 million dollars.