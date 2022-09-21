From the fictional Hawkins Indiana, to the very real Milwaukee Wisconsin, Surfer Boy Pizza is coming to a freezer near you.

Milwaukee based Palermo’s Pizza has brought the fictional ‘Stranger Things’ pizza joint to life in their newest release. Flavors include pepperoni, sausage, multi-meat, and pineapple jalapeño.

“Fruit on your pizza is gnarly you say? Well, we say try before you deny”

In collaboration with Netflix and Walmart, Palermo’s jumped on the opportunity to bring Surfer Boy Pizza to life even before season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ debuted.

Senior Director of Marketing John Leonardo details a quick peak behind the curtain as the idea of Surfer Boy Pizza came to life on Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano, saying how he and his team had to keep this a secret by referring to the effort as “Project Montauk”. Montauk is in reference to the show that the Duffer Brothers, creators of the Stranger Things series, made before the popular ‘Stranger Things’.

This is part of Palermo’s entry to the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. You can vote for Surfer Boy Pizza here

Listen to the entire interview with John Leonardo on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here: