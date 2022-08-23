Spoiler alert: Yes, they read the essays.

As the school year ramps up again, it is never too late to be talking about a college plan. What is likely a daunting experience with plenty of questions about college, one pressing question is what do college administrations actually look for in college applications?

Marc Young, Executive Director of Undergrad Admissions at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano to discuss the process administrators go through while reviewing applications.

Does volunteering make a student stand above the rest? What about specializing in one thing versus having a balanced school-life? Make the process a little easier by hearing directly from the executive director of the admissions office. Listen to the full interview with Marc Young on Wisconsin’s Morning News, right here.