UPDATE @ 1:45 P.M. – All lanes of I-43 South are reopened once again.
UPDATE: While the investigation is ongoing, the freeway has reopened to traffic.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 23, 2022
ORIGINAL STORY
MILWAUKEE- A police investigation has shut down all lanes southbound on I43 at Holt Avenue.
Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 10:30 this morning. A Tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are ‘investigating a death in the area’.
INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on Interstate-43 southbound at/near Howard Avenue, while MCSO and other first responders investigate a death at that location. All traffic is being diverted off at Holt Ave.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 23, 2022
Traffic was diverted off the highway at Holt Avenue onto 6th Street. Normal travel resumed on the highway at Howard Avenue.
This story will be updated.