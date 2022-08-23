UPDATE @ 1:45 P.M. – All lanes of I-43 South are reopened once again.

UPDATE: While the investigation is ongoing, the freeway has reopened to traffic. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 23, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE- A police investigation has shut down all lanes southbound on I43 at Holt Avenue.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 10:30 this morning. A Tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are ‘investigating a death in the area’.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on Interstate-43 southbound at/near Howard Avenue, while MCSO and other first responders investigate a death at that location. All traffic is being diverted off at Holt Ave. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 23, 2022

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Holt Avenue onto 6th Street. Normal travel resumed on the highway at Howard Avenue.

This story will be updated.