It’s Milwaukee’s Fines Culinary Experience called Kidshare, an event and fundraiser organized by the Jewish Community Center of Milwaukee. Mark Kass is a co-chair of the event who joins the program alongside Mark Shapiro, President & CEO of the Milwuakee Jewish Community Center.

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise money to fund facilities for the community that allows kids to learn, get exercise, and utilize resources that are integral in growth and development.

At this fundraiser will be the top restaurants available in the city. Plus a silent auction, and a party to cap off the big night. Get more information on the event here.

Listen to the full interview with Mark Shapiro & Mark Kass on Wisconsin’s Morning News here