Aaron Rodgers hasn’t won any popularity contests this season.

From skipping the offseason program, to taking his decision to come back to the final hour, to his immunization or lack thereof, Rodgers hasn’t done himself any favors.

Even his most steadfast critics though, myself included, would have a hard time arguing that he’s been anything less than magnificent on the football field.

And he has.

He leads the league in quarterback rating, he’s ninth in passing yards, completing nearly 70% of his passes.

He’s thrown 35 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions.

Since breaking his toe during his 10-day quarantine, Rodgers has somehow gotten better with 18 touchdowns and just 1 pick.

He, by every metric on the football field, is the most valuable player in the league.

Now, though, some MVP voters are reportedly ruling out voting for #12 because of his actions and words away from the field.

Carrying that bias into the voting is just wrong.

While I personally disagree with the way he’s conducted himself this season, there’s no doubt:

Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the NFL.

We’ll see if he can overcome his critics in the voting.

