Betty White, one of America’s most beloved stars, would have turned 100 years old on January 17th.

To mark the milestone, a one-day only movie event was planned- Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration.

White tragically passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

The film’s producer and director says the film will go on.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure,” Steve Boettcher said on Facebook.

Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration will play in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide on Monday, January 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

