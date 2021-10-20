Every morning growing up as a kid, on drives to school with my dad, we listened to “Mike & Mike” on ESPN Radio.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg signed off of that show the same way every day…

“We’ll be back and better than ever again tomorrow.”

It’s just one game, but it feels like the Milwaukee Bucks are back and better than ever.

It’s not just the fact that they comfortably took down the Brooklyn Nets on the NBA’s opening night.

It’s the style with which they did it.

The usual suspects were at it again.

Giannis logs a ho-hum 32, 14, 7, 1, and 2.

Khris drops 20 on 50% from the field.

But this team feels much deeper than the championship squad from a year ago.

Grayson Allen made a strong first impression, scoring 10 points in a starting role.

Pat Connaughton was his normal, energetic self, leading the bench mob with 20.

George Hill is back, playing key minutes as a backup point guard.

And Jordan Nwora seems to be a revelation.

The 2nd year player out of Louisville scored 15 and even blocked Kevin Durant.

Once again, it’s just one game.

But if this depth is for real, a 2022 repeat is as well.

The Bucks are back and better than ever.

Enjoy the ride.

