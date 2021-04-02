Easter is the Sunday.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki was a guest on Wisconsin’s Morning News to share his annual message.

“The Easter message is a simple one for me- make sure that God is a priority in your life. I take a look at the divisions in our society, take a look at the contentions that we experience. For me, it stems from the fact that we’ve lost the sense of centeredness. And that centeredness is in God.”

“Easter reminds me of the fact that when faced with the ultimate, which is basically death, there’s only one that we can really turn to, and that is to our God and Jesus Christ is a symbol of that.”

