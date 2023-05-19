The guitarist The Washington Post described as “a dazzling acoustic guitarist with a moody baritone” paid a visit to the Annex Wealth Management Studios yesterday!

Willy Porter has toured with the likes of Sting, Paul Simon, Jeff Beck, and Jethro Tull, while also opening for artists such as Tori Amos and The Cranberries. These opportunities were largely driven by his successful 1994 single “Angry Words” off the album “Dog-Eared Dream“.

But as Porter told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, he wouldn’t have found the success he’s had without having a solid platform the Mequon-native and UW-Eau Claire graduate formed from extensive touring across Wisconsin.

“I started to sort of pay my rent by playing one or two colleges a month, and then I established residencies in Milwaukee at Sherman’s Celebrity Club and also in Madison every Sunday night at the Club de Wash”.

Guitarist Willy Porter shared his path to success that started right here in Wisconsin.



Catch up on the WAN Podcast presented by Geis Garage Doors!

This weekend, Porter will be inducted into the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hall of Fame, an honor he now shares with the likes of Liberace, Al Jarreau, Greg Koch, and many more great legends of the Wisconsin music scene.

Porter, at the request of WTMJ’s Greg Matzek, also performed a section of his song “Moonbeam” for the Wisconsin’s Afternoon News team!

Wisconsin's Afternoon News was treated to a musical performance by 2023 WAMI Hall of Fame inductee Willy Porter!



May 19, 2023

For tickets to attend the 2023 WAMI Awards Show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, click here.