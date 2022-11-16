Cozy? Comfortable? Charming? Whatever characteristics you’re looking for in a cabin or cottage, Wisconsin’s got you covered. Here’s to a private retreat with friends and family.

Live the log cabin life in the Blue Hills of Rusk County

Whether it’s for a skiing adventure or just a low-key getaway, head to Rusk County and stay at a private, tranquil log cabin.

Available on websites like Vrbo and Airbnb, this cabin outside of Bruce offers warmth and comfort any season of the year. You’ll enjoy space for five to sleep comfortably, wood accents throughout and a gas fireplace in the living room. Fiber optic internet also means you’ll have no issues working from the cabin if you want to make it an extended stay.

This cozy spot is also perfectly situated for wintertime adventures in the Blue Hills, which are the remnants of an ancient mountain range! Just minutes away is Christie Mountain and its wide range of excellent and challenging ski runs. Strap on cross-country skis or snowshoes to explore a 20-mile network of trails in the Blue Hills. For those into snowmobiling, Rusk County is also home to more than 300 miles of trails.

Spend the night in a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed cottage (Sauk County)

Wisconsin is the home state to the country’s most well-known architect. Frank Lloyd Wright’s splendid legacy can be explored by visiting the masterpieces along the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail. Plan ahead before making stops as some locations are open seasonally.

To gain a deeper appreciation for his cutting-edge work, consider spending the night in a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed cottage! The Seth Peterson Cottage in Lake Delton is a wonderful example of Wright’s architectural style. And it’s available to rent year-round!

The cottage is nestled in Mirror Lake State Park, and its wood and stone elements seamlessly complement the natural surroundings. It comfortably sleeps two, so the cottage makes for a perfect couple’s getaway.

When you’re not gawking at the gorgeous cottage, head into Wisconsin Dells for dinner at The Del-Bar. Family-owned for over 75 years, this supper club is an icon of the region. The décor and furnishings craft an elegant, timeless atmosphere. Savor prime-aged cuts of steak topped with enhancers like roasted mushrooms, crab meat and bone marrow butter or enjoy one of the many delicious seafood, chicken and salad entrees.

Experience rustic luxury at a private cabin in Kewaunee County

For one-of-a-kind lodging, travel just north of Kewaunee for the rustic charm of The Cabin on the Glen Innish Farm.

You’ll be delighted pulling up and seeing this barn-inspired cabin covered in red siding and surrounded by pastures. Inside, a two-story, vaulted ceiling frames out a large, open living space. There is room for six people to spend the night. In the evening, warm up around the firepit or catch the sunrise from a brand-new deck in the morning.

While the cabin has a fully equipped kitchen, consider heading into Kewaunee for dinner and dessert at The Ballering. The menu features New Orleans favorites like the po’ boy and jambalaya, while also putting creative spins on chicken, duck and seafood entrees.

If your trip is happening in the winter, go on a tubing adventure at the Kewaunee County Winter Park. The tubing hill has five runs that are 450 feet long and drop 70 vertical feet. After whizzing down, getting back to the top of the hill is made easier by a state-of-the-art conveyor belt tubers can ride up.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com