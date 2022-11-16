WAUKESHA COUNTY- An exploding firearm injuring three people at a shooting range in the Town of Eagle Wednesday morning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says they were at the McMiller Sports Center when the 50-caliber muzzleloader exploded, striking all 3 with shrapnel.

A 36 year old man was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of hand and arm injuries. The injuries suffered by the other two victims were not made public, though the Sheriff’s Office says they are non life threatening.

An investigation determined the gun was accidentally loaded twice before being fired.