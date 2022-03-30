Jada Davis is a law student, a business owner, and was recently crowned ‘Miss Milwaukee’, the first Black woman to hold the title.

“It was an incredible moment,” Davis told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

Davis is new to the pageant world. The 2022 Miss Milwaukee pageant was just her second competition.

Special treat today as Miss Milwaukee 2022, Jada Davis, joined us live in the studio. Inspiring young lady! pic.twitter.com/Cap2pWv3Zx — John Mercure (@JohnMercure) March 29, 2022

“To have a piece of history be a part of my life, during Women’s History Month, is one of the most special things about this experience,” said Davis.

Davis will represent Milwaukee at the 2022 Miss Wisconsin pageant in June.