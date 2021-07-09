A celebrity space race, bicycle safety tips to remember for this summer, and Dennis Krause on the Bucks heading back to M-K-E for Game 3.
Here’s what you missed on today’s show. It’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon Rewind…powered by Watry Industries.
A celebrity space race, bicycle safety tips to remember for this summer, and Dennis Krause on the Bucks heading back to M-K-E for Game 3.
Here’s what you missed on today’s show. It’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon Rewind…powered by Watry Industries.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.