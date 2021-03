DJ Shawna may not be a household name, but if you’ve been to Fiserv Forum for a Bucks game, you’re likely familiar with her work.

Milwaukee native Shawna Nichols, A.K.A DJ Shawna, spends her nights spinning beats during all Bucks home games.

This weekend, she’s headed to Atlanta to serve as the official DJ of the NBA All Star Game.

John Mercure talked to her about her career, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Listen above.