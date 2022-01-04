Wednesday is not going to be a pleasant winter day, says Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

“A few snow showers will also be possible after midnight. Very windy conditions and blowing snow continues through the morning along with temperatures in the teens and wind chills around zero. Also, throw in more snow showers with around an inch of accumulation possible.”

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin at midnight and runs through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Niznansky joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more. Listen in the player above.