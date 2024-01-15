Believe it or not, the Green Bay Packers are moving on in the playoffs, and now, sit just two wins away from playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

Say those words out-loud once more, and think back to the month of October when this team won zero games, and things looked about as bleak as it gets.

Can you believe this team is at where its at right now? Who would have thought.

Honestly, is this not the most unpredictable season since…I don’t know, who knows when!

After thrashing the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry’s world once more, Jordan Love, and head Coach Matt LaFleur are moving on, and after that win, it dawned on me – this was the most significant Packers playoff win since the year they won their last championship in 2010.

Following the Packers win in Super Bowl 45, Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay teams to multiple playoff games, that were coupled with both wins, and losses, and yes, some of them big, but to me, not as big as what happened on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Injuries, youth, inexperience – you name it, the Packers have it, and now, the world is officially on notice.

Since week 11, Jordan Love has been the best quarterback in the #NFL pic.twitter.com/7tvCMByvc6 — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) January 15, 2024

Over those Rodgers years, those Packer teams were expected to be great. They drafted well under Ted Thompson, and were one of the best team in the NFC for quite some time.

This team, this year was NOT suppose to be here. They just weren’t. It was suppose to be a rebuilding year!

They were counted out more times than any team that is left remaining in the dance, and someway, somehow, this team just keeps fighting off adversity like never before.

They began the season with a lousy 2-5 record, and couldn’t buy a win in over a month, and now sit on the doorstep of shocking the world after making history as the first number seven-seed to knock off a number two-seed.

Down, but never out. The mantra for this 2023 Packers team.

Keep counting out the Pack, it seems to be the way the like it.