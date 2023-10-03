October 2nd, 2023, is a day that will likely remain in Bucks fans’ memories for years to come.

A 7-time all-star and member of the top 75 players of all time, Damian Lillard, was officially introduced into the organization with the team’s media day on Monday.

Can you imagine if someone told you this news 7,10, 15 years ago?

The old days of running out a disgruntled JJ Redick, who didn’t want to be here, and an overpaid Larry Sanders are clearly long gone.

This franchise, this ownership, and this front office have done a magnificent job in building the right culture, creating a family-like atmosphere, and establishing a solidified star in Giannis, who remains thrilled with the moves made over the last five years.

It could be easy for this team to be content with keeping Jrue Holiday this season, fighting for a top 3 seed in the east, and hoping the roster stayed healthy. But, nope. It wasn’t good enough for them, and if you’re a Bucks fan, that’s music to our ears. The expectations for OUR Milwaukee team are title or nothing.

They know they have a once-in-a-lifetime type player in Giannis, and instead of sitting on their hands, they have capitalized on every crucial moment with the Greek Freak.

Giannis turned on the heat this off-season, and the organization responded by adding one of the league’s top players.

This team is, on paper, is the best Bucks team EVER constructed.

In the world of large markets, palm trees, and oceanfront views, it’s little old Milwaukee making the headlines, who are in a prime position for parade number 3.