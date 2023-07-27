It’s finally that time of year again.

Summer nights, fireworks, lake days, and, well, of course, football!

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers finally kicked off their start to their 2023 campaign and did so with Jordan Love taking the reigns under center.

Despite some ups and downs from #10 on day 1 of camp, a former Green Bay Packer took the spotlight, once again, as Aaron Rodgers agreed to a massive, $35 million dollar pay cut with his new team.

It’s clearly that time of year when Rodgers loves the attention to be drawn on him, but as fans who are outraged that the QB took $35 million less to play for a different team – I’m curious as to why this comes as a surprise.

This is who Rodgers has been and will always be.

As great as he is, he is a contentious, grudge-holding, chip-on-the-shoulder guy who will never let certain things go — And, if we are being honest, that’s the good version of Rodgers as we have seen when he won back-to-back MVPs in Titletown following the drafting of his eventual replacement.

If you think this major pay cut isn’t motivated behind trying to win in spite of his former team, I’d urge you to think again.

This is just the latest version of his grudge towards Green Bay. If you think this is bad, wait until Hard Knocks decides to release episode 1.

As a Packers fan, I really don’t care what he does in the big apple – I won’t cheer for him. I won’t boo him.

The only thing I will continue to care about is the number 65.