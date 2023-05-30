As soon as the Milwaukee Bucks determined they would offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract (and likely before) every decision made by the organization was run through one filter.

Will this help us keep Giannis?

The trade for Jrue Holiday keyed the Bucks championship run and was a retention strategy for the most dominant player in the World.

In July of 2019 the Bucks signed brother, Thanasis, to a free agent contact. With respect to older brother, Thanasis would probably not be in the NBA if it weren’t for the Bucks.

The latest in the Giannis retention strategy played out over the weekend when it was reported that Toronto Raptors assistant, Adrian Griffin, would be the next Head Coach of the Bucks franchise.

Additional reports suggest that Giannis was vehement in his interest in being led by Griffin versus Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson or former Raptors Head Coach, Nick Nurse.

Bucks General Manager, Jon Horst very clearly recognizes the Bucks championship window remains open so long as Giannis is in uniform. As of today, Giannis is under contract for two more seasons before a player option in 2025.

Keep track of the Bucks off-season moves and play along at home.

With every move they make, ask yourself the same question the Bucks are asking themselves: Will this help the Bucks keep Giannis?

