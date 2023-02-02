MLB Network named Corbin Burnes the number one starting pitcher ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only pitcher in baseball to finish in the top seven in Cy Young voting in each of the last three seasons, he leads in ERA and WHIP during that time as well.

Milwaukee fans know the secret is out nationally, the 2021 Cy Young winner is someone you build around, and there’s a line out the door of teams that would love his services. Burnes is still under team control for two more seasons and is currently in the arbitration process.

He’s the only player the Brewers have not made a deal with during the salary negotiations. The two sides are disputing over $740,000 and even if the settle on Burnes’s submitted salary, he wouldn’t be the highest-paid pitcher on the team.

I recall the story of Tim Lincecum in a similar dispute over arbitration. He walked into his hearing with his two Cy Young Awards and the deal was over. He won his case. I don’t know if Corbin’s representation is going to encourage that but … pay that man his money.