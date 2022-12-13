I know I wrote an invitation to watch greatness a couple of weeks ago when the Lakers were in town. Well I’m glad the purple and gold backed me up on that one – we got a thrilling game, 40-point performances from both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, nearly a triple-double from LeBron James, what a game.

So here I am to write a similar version with Stephen Curry coming to town. If your kid plays youth basketball, you’ve coached youth basketball recently, or you’ve been in the AAU circuits … you know the stranglehold Stephen Curry has on the next generation of the NBA.

Especially with his mind-blowing warm up routine.

Stephen Curry and the #2 warriors warm up ahead of their Western Conference showdown with the #4 Grizzlies at 10pm/et on NBA League Pass!





December 24, 2021

I’m grateful in my jobs I get to watch athletes up-close daily, but sometimes I can go numb to it. This is an opportunity to see the undisputed best shooter ever in the NBA, but showing how he’s able to do it. To show your kids the work ethic and the meticulous routine that Curry follows to stay sharp is mind-boggling.

So go as soon as the gates are open to you, whether you’re a season ticket holder or just coming to tonight’s game. Curry will probably be already on the floor and locked-in. Then when he heads back to the locker room take a walk around the beautiful arena, grab a bite, maybe some merch, and enjoy what’s set to be an awesome night of basketball.