OK, I’ll buy it. Aaron Rodgers has a legit allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines and was advised to not take it.

I’m no doctor. I don’t play one on the radio. But that seems like something at least in the neighborhood of being legit.

But it does not vindicate Rodgers. If anything, it makes his word choices that much more confusing.

We don’t need to re-litigate his August press conference but he clearly used language that indicated he had received the vaccine.

He could have chosen to not comment on it at all. He could have given all the context of the decision he was choosing to make. But instead,he made it seem like he had received the vaccine.

I am someone that believes sometimes media has a hard time covering a subject down the middle and has an axe to grind. That happens. Need proof? Just turn on cable news and then for your own good turn the channel back quickly. But this is not a situation of the media trying to take down Rodgers. It’s simply a case of him leading people to believe one thing when something else is the truth.

One of my flaws is I have too much faith in people. But I think if he gives the explanation in August that he gave today about the allergy, a lot of people would have accepted it. Not everyone. There is nothing we all agree on.

Instead, Rodgers is misleading in his original statement and now that he is caught, he chooses to blame the media instead of his poor word choice. He basically said the media did not do their job by not asking a follow-up question. Well speaking of not doing their job, he’s not going to be doing his on Sunday.