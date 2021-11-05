MILWAUKEE- The World Champion Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their NBA title with a visit to the White House Monday.

According to the team, players, coaches, ownership, and other team executives will appear with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and President Biden on stage at 1:50pm.

“We are excited and honored for the privilege of being invited to The White House,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Winning the NBA Championship was an incredible experience for our organization, the city, the state and Bucks fans throughout the world. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet President Biden and to be recognized for our achievement.”

The Bucks won their first NBA title in 50 years in July by beating the Phoenix Suns four games to two. Giannis Antetokounmpo won Finals MVP.

The event will air live on NBA TV and stream live on Bucks.com, the Bucks app and all Bucks social channels.