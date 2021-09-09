Aaron Rodgers will begin his final season with the Packers Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.

The same could be said for Davante Adams.

As the regular season approaches, contract discussions between Adams and the Packers appear stuck in neutral. When Adams was asked if it’s possible a deal will get done before the start of the season, his brief response included the words “no chance”.

Greg Jennings never saw a third contract with the Packers. He was allowed to walk at the age of 29. Same for Randall Cobb at the age of 28. Adams turns 29 in December.

Other realities to consider:

Adams next deal will make him the highest paid receiver in the NFL.

The Packers first and second priorities – from a multi-year contract standpoint – are cornerback Jaire Alexander and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Not Adams.

It’s risky, but Adams may be better off allowing the season, and situation involving Rodgers, to play out. For the Packers, the waiting game is one they are more than willing to play. They did with Aaron Jones.

Regardless of who is under center, I’d love to see Adams back with the Packers in 2022.

The only way it happens is if the Packers use the franchise tag.

