If you weren’t sure before, it’s clear now: Khris Middleton is the Milwaukee Bucks closer.

Don’t confuse what I’m saying. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player, but Khris is the closer…and Giannis is cool with it.

In the 4th quarter of game-three of the eastern conference finals, the ball was repeatedly in Middleton’s hands as the Bucks erased a seven-point lead and rolled to a 113-102 win. Middleton outscored the Hawks in the 4th quarter all by himself, 20-17.

Giannis took just two fourth quarter shots, and willingly gave up the ball when it the Hawks were forced to foul.

From his game-one winner against the Miami Heat, to his game-six heroics in Brooklyn, Middleton has proven time and time again he is comfortable in late game clutch situations, and he commonly delivers.

Don’t confuse Giannis’s late-game decision-making as a lack of desire, or killer instinct. Think of it more of a generational player who can put his ego aside and recognize the value in his teammates.

If Giannis must take over, he is certainly capable. If someone else has the hot hand, he’ll defer.

It’s not a weakness, it’s a sign of intelligence. In a world where superstars are ego-driven and rarely humble, Giannis is the complete opposite.

