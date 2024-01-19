Every week Jordan Love does something great, those who break down film harken back to number-4 and number-12, and how Love is doing some of the same things those guys did.

But Love is starting to build a legacy of his own.

Over his last nine games, Love has thrown 21 touchdowns and just 1 interception. Love has helped guide the Packers from 2-5 to 9-8 and two wins away from representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Love’s performance over a 9-game stretch is only rivaled in Packers history by Rodgers’ incredible “run the table” stretch in 2016.

In the rich and storied history of the Green Bay Packers, never has there been a season in which the team beat the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

As a member of the Packers, Favre was winless in three opportunities against the Cowboys in the post-season.

Aaron Rodgers had similar struggles against the 49ers going 0-4.

Here’s Love, in his first year as a starter, and his second career playoff start, with a chance to etch his name in Packers history as the first quarterback to ever beat the Cowboys and the 49ers in the same post-season.

In time, Love will be the player experts use to compare the next great Packers quarterback.

Click here for more Extra Points.