Brewers Pitcher Corbin Burnes isn’t a fan of the arbitration process.

There was a difference of 750 thousand dollars, and Burnes was tabbed to make that much less than his asking price once the Major League Baseball arbiter made his ruling.

The former Cy Young award winner now says these discussions have hurt his relationship with the team.

Burnes is upset, fans are upset who want the owner to just pony up and give the Brewers ace what he is asking for. But venting about the back and forth isn’t aimed at the guilty party. Lay blame on MLB, and the players association. This is the deal, this is how negotiations have been agreed upon and set up in trying to find a fair balance.If Burnes, or Burnes backers, have an ax to grind, there it is.

We will all wait and see if the right hander still holds a grudge in two years when he becomes a free agent seeking an even bigger payday.