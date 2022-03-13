The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles Mens Basketball teams have been announced into the NCAA Tournament.
March On, Wisconsin!
🏀 vs. (14) Colgate
📍 Milwaukee, WI
Friday, March 18
We're going dancing!! Congratulations, @MarquetteMBB!
The Badgers will play 14th seed Colgate Friday at 8:50pm at Fiserv Forum, if they win that game, they will play the winner of the LSU/ Iowa State game that will also be played at Fiserv.
The Golden Eagles will play 8th seed North Carolina Thursday at 3:30pm at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Should they win that game, they would play the winner of Baylor/ Norfolk State.
The games at Fiserv Forum in the first round of the tournament include:
West Region:
- (3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate
- (6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State
East Region:
- (3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale
- (6) Texas vs. (11) Virginia Tech