The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles Mens Basketball teams have been announced into the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers will play 14th seed Colgate Friday at 8:50pm at Fiserv Forum, if they win that game, they will play the winner of the LSU/ Iowa State game that will also be played at Fiserv.

The Golden Eagles will play 8th seed North Carolina Thursday at 3:30pm at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Should they win that game, they would play the winner of Baylor/ Norfolk State.

The games at Fiserv Forum in the first round of the tournament include:

West Region:

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate

(6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State

East Region: