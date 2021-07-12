I’ve got to be honest.

I was unimpressed, disappointed by the atmosphere inside Fiserv Forum during the first quarter of Game 3.

This was the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee in 47 years, but the crowd seemed nervous, tentative, uninspired.

Those feelings disappeared in a hurry in the 2nd half, as the home team ran away with a decisive win.

Giannis turned in a third consecutive legendary Finals performance, still less than two weeks removed from hyperextending his knee.

Jrue Holiday rebounded from horrid performances in Games 1 and 2 by keeping the Suns an arm’s length away in the third quarter of Game 3.

Bobby Portis led the charge for the bench mob.

And just like that, we’ve officially got ourselves a series.

Milwaukee fans turned out to be who I always knew they were.

Loyal. Passionate. Knowledgable. Inspired. Loud.

It just took a little while for them to get there.

My advice to you having been inside the building for Game 3 is this: It’s okay to believe.

You don’t have to be hesitant or wait to feel out of the situation.

It’s the championship round.

They need you.

