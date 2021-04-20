“Miracle” is my favorite sports movie.

It tells the tale of head coach Herb Brooks and the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team knocking off the heavily-favored Soviets.

Having been beaten 10 to 3 in an exhibition just a few weeks prior, the U.S. entered the game with a severe inferiority complex.

But trailing by just one goal as the 3rd period began, Brooks called his team over the bench.

In that moment, they all collectively realize that they can not only play with the Soviets, but can beat them.

The Brewers are having a Herb Brooks moment right now.

To make it to the World Series, yes, the World Series, Craig Counsell and company will have to go through some of the most explosive offenses in baseball.

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers will have the top scoring offense in the league.

They’re currently second.

The Atlanta Braves are right on their heels behind MVP front-runner Ronald Acuña Jr., who’s hitting a whopping .419 with seven homers and 16 RBI.

And the Padres will get things clicking.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is still finding his sea legs after an early chunk of the season with an injury.

So, how can the Brewers possibly get through these elite offenses in the playoffs?

By being even better on the mound.

We’re now three full turns through the Brewers’ starting rotation.

It’s fair to say this is one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball.

The Brewers’ 2.92 ERA ranks fourth in the majors.

Unfortunately, two of the teams ahead of them are the Padres and Dodgers.

It’s still really early.

But Monday’s game can serve as a blueprint.

Get great starts, get a few timely hits, and you can beat anybody.

Here’s the best part: Christian Yelich is every bit as good as Betts, Acuña, or Tatis when he’s hitting on all cylinders.

They have the talent. They’ve just gotta believe.

Maybe Monday was their Herb Brooks moment.

Click HERE for more Extra Points