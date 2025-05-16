MAYVILLE – The National Weather Service is surveying damage in the Dodge County to confirm how many tornadoes touched down Thursday evening, but Chris Carbine can certainly confirm this one. “We have a great view of the west and southwest out our front window so I figured I’d head out to see if I could see something on the ground,” Carbine told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.

In fact, his video appears to show the tornado forming, just before it ripped through Mayville. Carbine recorded the video from his front porch near Mayville. His family home overlooks the Horicon March Wildlife Area to the west. He had a perfect spot to see the twister develop.

“Definitely an eerie feeling went I went outside,” Carbine told WTMJ. “The sky was a little green… when the tornado came down, the roar they always talk about you could hear.”

Carbine said with his family safe in the basement and a good indication based on news coverage that his home was not in the direct path of the twister he decided to be “that guy” and try get it on camera. “I didn’t really expect to capture that, but glad I did and glad I got to share it with everyone.”