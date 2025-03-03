Sandy wraps up the Oscars with funny and surprising moments.
We get you ready for Paczki Day with a feature by WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga.
Weekend wrap, European Adventure and The Song You Need to Hear.
MILWAUKEE -- New finanical data from Milwaukee Public Museum leadership indicates more than three-quarters of their 240 million dollar fundraising...
WTMJ's Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as "an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had...
MILWAUKEE -- A deal has been reached with new Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, months earlier than expected.