WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Alex is joined by members of the Sikh Community to discuss the Sikh Temple shooting ten years late.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to talk about changes in leadership at the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention and the homicide rate in Milwaukee.

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News – Shaun joined the show to discuss the City of Racine getting the green light to cut health care benifits to retired police officers and how it can effect current officers.

Marissa Meyer – Senior Transportation Planner, City of Milwaukee – Marissa joined the show to discuss street improvments around the city of Milwaukee and how they decide what streets need the improvment.



