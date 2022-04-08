The Milwaukee Bucks traveled out to face a familiar foe and handled business the right way on a Friday night, dominating the Pistons from start to finish, 131-101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists while Brook Lopez added 17 points. With the victory, the Bucks remain locked in the number two seed in a much-crowded eastern conference playoff picture with only one day remaining on the regular season schedule.

Justin Garcia was in studio with Bucks Talk breaking down the win, looking ahead to Sunday’s regular season finale and exactly what each playoff scenario could look like for the Bucks in round one.

