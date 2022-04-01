“Superhuman effort. Super game.” – Bucks Radio Network play-by-play man Dave Koehn during the Bucks 120-119 win over the Nets Thursday night.

The question of the night is, what didn’t this game have?

A possible playoff preview (conference standings withstanding), a match up between two of the top forwards in the league in Giannis & Kevin Durant, and a franchise scoring record that has stood for over 40 years broken.

Giannis notches 44-points including a game tying three to essentially send the game to overtime, as well as 14 total rebounds, and went 15-19 from the free-throw line all added up to an impactful, and historic win for the Bucks.

To add even more onto this effort, the Bucks make headway on their standings in the Eastern Conference as the final stretch of the regular season quickly approaches. Justin Garcia brings you through the record, the big OT win, and what lies ahead ahead of the playoffs on Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices.

Listen to the full episode commercial-free, right here!