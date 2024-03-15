MILWAUKEE — When Irish Dance is your passion, St. Patrick’s Day is more than a day.

“We call it St. Patrick’s Day season because it goes over the whole month,” High School Sophomore Kiera Block explained.

Kiera was minutes away from a performance at 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee. She’s been dancing with Glencastle Irish Dancers for almost ten years.

“I saw the Glencastle Irish Dancers at Irish Fest because we go every year with my family,” she recalled. “I saw them on stage. I told my mom, ‘I want to dance with them. They look so cool!'”

Now Kiera is one of those cool kids, and Glencastle is in the midst of a weeks-long stretch of 40 to 50 shows celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“This is the time of year we get to share our culture, share their hard work with everyone. It’s wonderful,” said Bridget Jaskulski.

She’s a World Champion Irish Dancer herself, and founder of Glencastle. Along with Irish Fest in late summer, these St. Patrick’s Day shows are the biggest tools to bring new people into the world of Irish Dance.

Jaskulski is proud her school is for all interest levels. Some sign up looking to compete, even dreaming of going to National and World competitions. Others, just want to dance.

“That’s really important to us, that each child in the school finds their own path or their own journey with Irish dance. If it’s just doing shows and having fun or even if it’s just coming to class and learning steps.

And it’s never too late. Glencastle has a robust adult program as well. Learn more here: https://www.glencastleirishdancers.com/