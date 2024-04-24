STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has voted to reject a proposal that would have allowed high school athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

The vote went 219-170 in opposition to the proposal by the body of athletic directors gathered at the group’s annual meeting at the Sentry Theater in Stevens Point.

Under the plan, student-athletes would have entered into name, image and likeness opportunities for those activities not associated with their school team, school, conference or the WIAA. The student-athletes would not have been able to wear any athletic gear associated with their school, and would not have been able to promote any activities not in line with the WIAA code of conduct.

The rationale for the decision listed for the proposal indicates current restriction prevents students from monetizing for their activities outside of their educationally-based athletic programs.

Earlier today, former Wauwatosa East athletic director Joe Vitrano shared why he believed the proposal was like “opening Pandora’s box”.

The WIAA also approved an amendment allowing schools to use their resources and coaches to conduct developmental programming during the school year outside the designated sport season for 8th grade and below students where it is prohibited for students in grades 9-12, and approved an amendment allowing video replay to assist in identifying the athlete who was to be ejected from a contest.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.