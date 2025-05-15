MILWAUKEE — An active shooter situation at the Zeidler Municipal Building unfolded Thursday afternoon.

Employees are slowly being released from the building after reports of shots fired on the fourth floor around 3 p.m. on May 15.

Alderman Peter Burgelis told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News that City Hall remains on lockdown with a shelter in place order as of 4:30 p.m.

Unlike the Milwaukee County Courthouse complex, Zeidler Municipal Building and City Hall are open to the public without security at the door.

“We have security and MPD in the building at all times, and cameras throughout the complex,” Alderman Burgelis told WTMJ.

A heavy police presence remains in the area of Water St. and Kilbourne Ave.

Up to 1,000 government employees work inside the 10-story municipal building at one time.

People being evacuated from the Zeidler Building and City Hall after an active shooter situation in Milwaukee on 5/15/2025

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as more details become available.