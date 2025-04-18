SULLIVAN, WI — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and east central Waukesha Counties until 11:45AM.

At 8:40AM, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas is occurring.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy blocks off a portion of I41 at Burleigh due to road flooding. April 18th, 2025. Image Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Milwaukee, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Mequon, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Brown Deer, St. Francis, Hales Corners, Fox Point, Elm Grove, Bayside, West Milwaukee, Glendale and Butler.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.