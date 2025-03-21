MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County unveiled twelve new apartments near 10th and State Street for men recently released from prison. The apartments come from a partnership between Milwaukee County’s Community Reintegration Center (CRC) and Project RETURN, a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people reintegrate into society.

NEWLY REFURBISHED APARTMENT

Residency in the apartments includes access to Project RETURN’s rehabilitation services including job placement and counseling. Residents can stay for to 6 months.

NEWLY REFURBISHED APARTMENT

“This is an opportunity to help create stability for our returning citizens so they can engage with employment opportunities and other supportive services that will lessen the likelihood that they will re-engage the criminal justice system,” says CRC Superintendent Chantell Jewell.

Seven of the twelve apartments are for returning CRC members and are funded by Milwaukee County. New CRC residents are moving in today.