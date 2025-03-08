MADISON, Wis. — A man is under arrest for a drunk driving accident that killed one woman and injured two children in Madison.

Madison Police responded just after 4:00 p.m. on March 6 to a crash at S. Gammon Road and Raymond Road on Madison’s southwest side.

A man driving a black SUV was speeding when it t-boned another car. The 67-year-old woman who was driving the other car died at the scene, despite efforts by the Madison Fire Department. Two children who were inside the car were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

20-year-old Rayan Bertrand of Madison was arrested. Police are recommending charges of Causing Injury by OWI, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, and First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.

The Madison Fire Department firefighter/paramedics who responded to this incident were thankful for help from bystanders, especially one person who used the caution lights on their vehicle for scene safety, an off-duty Milwaukee firefighter who started patient care before EMS arrived, and two people who cared for the children before officers and firefighters arrived.

“This really shows how well our community came together to help in such a difficult situation,” said a MFD firefighter/paramedic who responded to the scene. “We get thanked so often, but we should hold space for our community members and thank them for their selfless acts.”