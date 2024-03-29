BROWN DEER, Wis. — The Brown Deer Pick ‘n Save is closed until further notice after a mercury spill on Friday.

According to North Shore Fire Officials, a hazmat team was requested just before 12:00 p.m. on 3/29/24 after store employees found mercury disposed of in a trash bag inside the store located near N. Green Bay Rd. and W. Brown Deer Rd.

About 20 employees were evacuated and evaluated by paramedics for possible mercury exposure. Officials said one person showed a higher level of mercury exposure than what is considered normal.

Fire officials were contacted after mercury was disposed of in a trash bag outside of the store, and later brought back into the store. The source of the mercury remains unknown.

Both entrances to the Pick ‘n Save have been taped off while hazmat teams check the building. Once the extent of mercury dispersion is assessed, fire officials will determine how long the store needs to stay closed and if the food inside the grocery store will need to be discarded due to contamination.