MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says two highway workers were injured along the Collector near the on-ramp off College Avenue to I94 northbound.

MCSO originally reported that three workers were injured, but updates shared with WTMJ indicate that two workers were struck.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle struck the workers’ vehicle around 3:45, then the workers’ vehicle struck the workers. They are reported to be conscious and breathing while receiving treatment at Froedtert Hospital.

MCSO has still not released any information about how the crash happened, or the status of the driver that caused the crash.

This is a developing story: more details will be provided as they become available.