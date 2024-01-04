MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak’s blood alcohol levels were three times the legal limit at the time of his fatal off-duty crash last month.

Nowak’s blood-alcohol content was .241 when his vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer on December 3rd. The legal limit in Wisconsin is .08.

According to police, Nowak struck the truck when it was making a u-turn near Pennsylvania and College in the City of Oak Creek.

Nowak was rushed to the hospital following the crash where he was put on life support until his organs were donated.

Following the accident, the Milwaukee Police Department posted the following message on its Facebook page.

“The Milwaukee Police Department mourns the loss of Officer James Nowak who honorably served the Milwaukee community and our department for over 12 years. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and our members who are immensely suffering from this tragedy.” Milwaukee Police Department

Nowak was laid to rest on Wednesday, December 13th following a private funeral.