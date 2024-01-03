MILWAUKEE – A six-thousand seat music venue could be coming to the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Dan Bice.

Plans for the $200-million development could go before the Milwaukee Common Council later this year, according to the report, with groundbreaking set for 2025.

There are multiple concert venues already located in Milwaukee, but The Forest County Potawatomi Community could be proactively targeting other casinos, Bice told Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“(The Potawatomi Tribe’s) real competition is other gambling halls,” he explained. “They see Kenosha planning for a casino, which you can bet will have a concert venue. Beloit is building a $400 million casino, they’ll probably get a concert venue. Plus, Illinois is building six casinos.”

Officials with the tribe declined to comment when asked about the plan by the Journal Sentinel.

In Kenosha, the city council is expected to vote on a Hard Rock casino plan on Wednesday night.

