Almost one in five adults in Waukesha County reported having a mental health condition in the past 3 years, so in response, this crisis center was created.

“A year ago this was an idea,” County Executive Paul Farrow said in front of the many smiling faces at the opening for their new Crisis Resource Center.

Waukesha County partnered with Centers for Independence to create a center that provides a 24/7 home-like facility for people who have mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and more.

CEO for Centers for Independence Leif Elsmo said, “We do this by linking access to skilled specialists and service providers who give informed care.”

The center has a trauma-informed rehabilitation process that will provide the best care for patients. Their time in the facility is determined on a case-by-case basis, and up to 14 people fit on the beds in the facility.

This will be the first-ever crisis center for the county.

Kirk Yauchler, a Manager for the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services, said Milwaukee County’s approach to crisis centers inspired them to make this as he said they are the gold standard.

He believed they could do the same in Waukesha, and that became a reality after they got the funds and a building, that was formerly used for psychiatric help, that suited their needs.

“It’s just remarkable that we’ve been able to transform this into an environment that will help our community,” Yauchler said.

CEO Leif Elsmo said 43% of people who go into a crisis center have a case manager and 82% leave with a long-term case manager to continue providing help.

They hope to do that and more in Waukesha to fill a void that’s never been filled in the county.

The Crisis Resource Center is set to open in January 2024.