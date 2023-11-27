MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools wants input from students, families, staff, and community members about dates for the school calendar. A district survey to provide feedback is open now through Sunday, December 3, 2023.

At the meeting of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors on December 21, 2023, MPS administrators will recommend a single calendar for all schools in the district. The survey being offered allows the public to vote for a calendar preference. This is an opportunity for students, families, staff, and the community to offer their opinions. Three calendars are being considered. Individuals who take the survey will be able to vote for their preferred option. All calendars will have the same number of school days. First day of school: Week of August 12; Last day of school: Week of May 19

First day of school: Week of August 26; Last day of school: Week of June 2

First day of school: Week of September 3; Last day of school: Week of June 9 https://mps.milwaukee.k12.wi.us/News/Take-an-MPS-survey-about-school-calendar-option.htm

MPS has operated under two calendars since the 2018–2019 school year. Community members can request a survey at mpsmke.com/calsurvey, and will receive a link to the survey in their email for completion.